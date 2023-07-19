Thailand’s constitutional court has suspended leading prime ministerial candidate and winner of May’s nationwide elections Pita Limjaroenrat from being a lawmaker, the latest set-back for his hugely popular progressive opposition party following nearly a decade of turbulent military-backed rule.
The temporarily suspension follows a complaint filed by the Election Commission against the Move Forward Party leader accusing him of violating election laws for allegedly holding shares in a media company.
Pita has denied he broke election rules and previously accused the Election Commission of rushing the case to court.
Move Forward Party had pledged deep structural reforms to how the Southeast Asian country of more than 70 million people is run: changes to the military, the economy, the decentralization of power and even reforms to the previously untouchable monarchy.
This is a breaking story, more to follow