CNN  — 

First responders treated at least one person for “heat-related discomfort” in a Delta Airlines flight that experienced “uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin” at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport Monday, the airline said.

Flight 555, which was scheduled to fly from Las Vegas to Atlanta, was ultimately canceled, Delta said in a Tuesday statement, but did not share further details.

The airline also did not say how long the plane was on the tarmac or how warm the plane cabin got.

Harry Reid International Airport recorded temperatures of more than 100 degrees on Monday, with a high of 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Medical teams responded to a call aboard an aircraft on Monday afternoon, said airport spokesperson Joe Rajchel. Rajchel referred CNN to the airline for further comment.

Delta said it apologized to the passengers aboard the flight, made a compensatory offer for their experience and accommodated them on other flights.

“Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International,” the airline statement said.

CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment regarding the Monday incident.