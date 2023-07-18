CNN —

Daniel Weinman was crowned winner of the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event on Monday, taking home a record breaking $12.1 million in winnings.

Weinman had to outlast the other 10,043 entrants to take home the prize and get his hands on his share of live poker’s largest ever prize pool – a staggering $93,399,900.

As well as taking home the prize money, 35-year-old Weinman also got his hands on the WSOP Main Event bracelet. The huge bracelet contains 500 grams of 10-karat yellow gold, as well as 2,352 various precious gemstones.

“I was honestly on the fence about even coming back and playing this tournament,” Weinman told reporters after his victory.

“I’ve always kind of felt that poker was kind of going in a dying direction, but to see the numbers at the World Series this year has been incredible,” the Atlanta native added. “And to win this main event, it doesn’t feel real. I mean, [there’s] so much luck in a poker tournament. I thought I played very well.”

When asked what he would do with his winnings, Weinman opted to keep his cards close to his chest.

“I have no clue. Probably invest it. Probably not the best answer everybody wants to hear, but I’m fairly cautious with it away from the table. Even though I like to gamble pretty hard,” he told reporters.

“Today will hold a special place in the history of live tournament poker,” World Series of Poker Senior Vice President and Executive Director Ty Stewart said in a press release after Weinman’s victory.

“After 17 years, we have named the winner of the largest Main Event in the history of the WSOP. To watch Daniel’s emphatic victory over the 10,043 entrants was nothing short of spectacular. It will be an honor to raise his banner next year and display his picture in the new Gallery of Champions Exhibit at the Horseshoe.”