CNN —

Taylor Swift is breaking records by making records.

The superstar pop singer has now broken the record for most No. 1 albums by a female artist, according to Billboard.

By notching her 12th No. 1 with “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” Swift has surpassed the former record holder Barbra Streisand, who had 11.

And that’s not the only history Swift is making.

She is now also the first living artist in almost 60 years with four concurrent albums in the top 10, while also becoming the first woman and living soloist to have 11 albums concurrently charting on the Billboard 200 chart.

And while she sings “Lord, what will become of me / Once I’ve lost my novelty?” in the song “Nothing New” (Taylor’s version featuring Phoebe Bridgers), it doesn’t appear that needs to be a concern for Swift.

Swift is currently selling out stadiums during her “Eras Tour” and continuing to delight the Swifties as her hardcore fans are known.