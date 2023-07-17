London CNN —

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the two oldest children of Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales, sat on the edge of their seats in the Royal Box to watch the nail-biting men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The siblings, who are second and third in line to the throne, joined their parents as they applauded 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated World No. 2 Novak Djokovic to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title.

The family arrived at around noon local time (7 a.m. ET), and were greeted by Wimbledon staff, police dog Stella and British men’s wheelchair doubles’ champion Gordon Reid, the UK’s PA Media new agency reported.

Charlotte (center left), and George (center right) sit in the Royal Box ahead of the men's singles Wimbledon final on Sunday. Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Kate (left) wore a green dress as she is accompanied by Charlotte and George for the thrilling five-set match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Charlotte and George cheer emphatically as they watch the epic men's finale of the prestigious tennis tournament. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Charlotte, aged eight, wore a floral blue dress for her first appearance at the prestigious tennis tournament, while 10-year-old George sported a navy blue suit and striped tie. They sat next to their parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The young Spaniard triumphed over Djokovic, aged 36, in a thrilling five-set final.

Alcaraz became the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era, adding a second major title to his resume after winning the US Open in September.

George and his father, Prince William (right), can be seen watching the tense match, which was decided in the fifth set. Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

Kate, who is a royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, is often seen watching the competition from the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales congratulated Alcaraz on his effervescent victory.

“A day to remember,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the new men’s #Wimbledon champion @carlosalcaraz. And a massive thanks to everyone who makes @Wimbledon so special - until next year!”

King Felipe of Spain was also a guest in the Royal Box on Sunday, the BBC reported.

Among other celebrity spectators over the weekend were Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Ariana Grande and Tom Hiddleston.



