CNN —

Brad Pitt was among a number of celebrities and Royals who were treated to an epic men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The Hollywood star was on Centre Court to watch Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz slug it out in a thrilling five-set match. After nearly five hours, Alcaraz prevailed to win his first Wimbledon title.

Fellow actor Hugh Jackman and his wife were also spotted in the players’ box, the actor tweeting before the match: “Beyond excited to be here to cheer on “DjokerNole!!! @Wimbledon Let’s goooooo.”

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig were at Centre Court in a match that was decided in the fifth set. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz were picked out by the TV cameras during the contest, as was former champion Andy Murray. Actor Tom Hiddleston and singer Ariana Grande were also part of the crowd.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in the Royal Box with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and King Felipe of Spain watched on as Alcaraz won 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4.