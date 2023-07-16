katy nastro cnntm iso 12 27 22
Major airports across the Northeast warned of significant flight delays and cancellations Sunday, as storms moved across the region and as all flights servicing the major airports around New York City and Boston faced ground stops at 1 p.m.

Nationwide, over 1,275 flights were canceled as of Sunday afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Individuals assemble and await the rescheduling of their flights at Newark International Airport on June 27, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Newark Liberty International Airport, reports crowds and long lines growing Tuesday, where disruptions continue for a third day at airport across the Tri-State area, around 567 flights had been canceled, 63 flights were delayed in the past 24 hours according to Flightaware.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Boston Logan International Airport is currently under a ground stop due to thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

LaGuardia Airport in Queens is also under a ground stop due to thunderstorms, the FAA said. “Due to heavy rain & fog, customers are advised to check with their airline before coming to the airport,” The airport said on Twitter.

Weather conditions have also caused flight disruptions and a ground stop at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport, it said on Twitter. Newark is under a ground stop, according to the FAA.

John F. Kennedy International Airport is also under a ground stop. Earlier Sunday, the airport said it was experiencing delays and cancellations due to weather, according to a Twitter update. It advises travelers to contact their airline for their flight status before heading to airport.

A passenger walks past a Delta Airlines plane at a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 3, 2022.
Brian Snyder/Reuters/FILE

Almost a third of flights at Newark were canceled as of 1:30 p.m. EST, according FlightAware, and 17% were delayed. JFK had more than 130 cancellations and almost 190 delays.

JetBlue (JBLU), which has hubs in Boston and New York, canceled more than 20% of its operations Sunday afternoon and has almost 400 delays.

It’s been a rough summer for travelers.

Problems with flight delays and cancellations plagued airline travelers in the end of June, particularly United Airlines, which canceled thousands of flights, leaving passenger stranded.

Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International airport, Wednesday June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Travelers waited out widespread delays at U.S. airports on Tuesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend, which is shaping up as the biggest test yet for airlines that are struggling to keep up with surging numbers of passengers. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International airport, Wednesday June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Travelers waited out widespread delays at U.S. airports on Tuesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend, which is shaping up as the biggest test yet for airlines that are struggling to keep up with surging numbers of passengers. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes/AP

There were likely more than 1 million passengers booked on the 8,000 canceled flights industry-wide, based on statistics from aviation analytics firm Cirium and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Bad weather kicked off those travel delays, though a series of staffing shortages and FAA problems created a travel meltdown.

CNN’s Chris Isidore and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.