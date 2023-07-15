CNN —

At least 4 people are dead after a shooting in Hampton, Georgia, Saturday morning, a county official says.

The suspect, who authorities have not yet identified, is still at large, Melissa Robinson, a spokesperson for Henry County, told CNN.

Hampton is a small city about 29 miles south of Atlanta in Henry County.

Robinson said the first call about the shooting came in around 10:45 a.m. ET. The incident happened in an area close to the Dogwood Lakes subdivision, an area that features lake-front homes and a nearby baptist church.

James Turner, Hampton Chief of Police, speaks at a press conference following the shooting. WANF

“The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit,” a statement on the Henry County Government Facebook page reads.

An investigation into the shooting is “active and ongoing,” according to the Facebook post.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been notified of the shooting.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area near the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.