With the current reports about non-sugar sweeteners, you may pause before taking your next diet soda gulp.

The World Health Organization recently recommended against the use of non-sugar sweeteners, including aspartame, sucralose and stevia, to control body weight and reduce disease risk.

More recently, a semi-independent committee for the World Health Organization determined that aspartame, which his found in many diet beverages, should be categorized as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.”

While the US Food and Drug Administration considers aspartame and other non-sugar sweeteners safe for the general population, you don’t have to limit yourself to store-bought versions of your favorite diet or sugar-sweetened beverages. In fact, there are drink alternatives that you can make on your own, with lower amounts of sugar than regular sweetened beverages, no chemicals and other beneficial vitamins. And since they are all homemade, you can adjust the sugar level as you wish.

Seven tasty, lower-sugar sips

Here are seven lower-sugar beverages, including copycats of lemon-lime soda, orange soda, pink lemonade and ginger ale; a peach green iced tea; a watermelon strawberry punch; and a DIY sports drink. They have no alcohol or artificial sweeteners, and most don’t have caffeine. Plus, some offer a healthy dose of anti-aging antioxidants, including vitamin C and lycopene.

The drink recipes below use agave for sweetness, which has a very mild flavor compared with maple syrup and honey. It also easily dissolves in drinks, unlike granulated sugar.

Lemon-lime soda

Enjoy the taste of your favorite lemon-line flavored sodas without the artificial ingredients. Lisa Drayer

Lemon-lime soda is a refreshing drink on a hot summer day, but popular brands are filled with artificial ingredients. You can easily make your own all-natural lemon-lime soda with just a few fresh lemons and limes. This version has less than 2 teaspoons of sugar.

Yields 2 servings

1⁄2 cups seltzer

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1⁄2 teaspoon lime zest

1⁄2 teaspoon lemon zest

Combine all ingredients in a liquid measuring cup, then stir and pour into glasses over ice.

Nutrition info (per 6-ounce serving): 30 calories, 7 grams sugar

Orange soda

This recipe puts a low-sugar spin on a classic orange soda drink. Lisa Drayer

This drink is a less sweet version of the classic orange soda. Orange zest provides lots of orange flavor without any chemicals or artificial flavorings. Plus, this drink is made with real orange juice, which is a good source of immunity-boosting vitamin C.

Yields 2 servings

1 cup orange juice

1⁄2 cup sparkling water

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1⁄2 teaspoon orange zest

Combine all ingredients in a liquid measuring cup, then stir and pour into glasses over ice.

Nutrition info (per 6-ounce serving): 85 calories, 19 grams sugar

Pink lemonade

This pink lemonade is sweetened with agave. Lisa Drayer

Store-bought pink lemonade may contain artificial colors and artificial sweeteners. In this pink lemonade copycat, watermelon provides an all-natural pink color and sweetness, along with agave.

Yields 4 servings

1⁄3 cup lemon juice

1⁄2 cup diced watermelon

2 cups water

1⁄3 cup agave

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve and serve over ice.

Nutrition info (per 6-ounce serving): 95 calories, 22 grams sugar

Ginger ale

This homemade ginger ale recipe may help settle an upset stomach. Lisa Drayer

Ginger ale is not only a popular soda — it also is often used as a remedy for an upset stomach or nausea. This homemade version has less than 2 teaspoons of sugar, which is less than half the sugar in a regular ginger ale. Whip it up whenever you are craving the spicy flavor or are in need of a stomach soother.

Yields 2 servings

1⁄4 cup fresh ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

3⁄4 cup water

1 cup seltzer

1 tablespoon agave

In a small saucepan, combine ginger and water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes. Let sit until fully cooled and then strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve. Combine the “ginger water” with the seltzer and agave in a liquid measuring cup, then stir and pour into glasses over ice.

Nutrition info (per 6-ounce serving): 30 calories, 7 g sugar

Peach green iced tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants. Lisa Drayer

A sweetened iced green tea can contain up to 130 calories and 34 grams of sugar per 8-ounce serving, while this 6-ounce version has only 30 calories and 7 grams of sugar.

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants, some of which may help protect skin from sun damage. Green tea also offers a caffeine boost, though the amount is approximately one-third of the amount in coffee. The subtle sweetness of peach pairs well with the earthy green tea in this drink.

Yields 2 servings

1 green tea bag

1 peach, sliced

1 3⁄4 cups water

1 tablespoon agave

In a small saucepan, combine green tea bag, peach slices, and water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes. Let sit until fully cooled and then strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve. Combine the cooled tea with agave in a liquid measuring cup. Stir and pour into glasses over ice.

Nutrition info (per 6-ounce serving): 30 calories, 7 grams sugar

Watermelon strawberry punch

Vitamin C and lycopene from watermelon and strawberries make this fruit punch the perfect poolside beverage. Lisa Drayer

This fruity punch is a delicious drink to sip poolside, and has only 60 calories and 12 grams of sugar per serving.

Watermelon is rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that may help protect skin against sunburn, while strawberries offer vitamin C, folate and potassium.

Yields 4 servings

3 cups diced watermelon

1 cup chopped strawberries

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon agave

1 cup water

Fresh mint and lime slices (optional), for serving

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve and serve over ice.

Nutrition info (per 6-ounce serving): 60 calories, 12 grams sugar

DIY sports drink

Replace electrolytes without additional artificial colors and sweeteners with this DIY sports drink. Lisa Drayer

Sports drinks are a great way to replace lost electrolytes when exercising, but popular brands are made with artificial colors, and zero-sugar brands are made with artificial sweeteners.

Coconut water is naturally packed with electrolytes and mildly sweet, making it a great post-workout beverage. You can customize the flavor of the drink by adding your favorite fruit juice.

Yields 2 servings

1 cup coconut water

1⁄2 cup fruit juice of choice (grape used here)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients in a liquid measuring cup, then pour into glasses over ice.

Nutrition info (per 6-ounce serving): 60 calories, 14 grams sugar

