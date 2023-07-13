CNN —

Another round of rain could bring fresh flooding to Vermont as the state begins the long road to recovery from devastating floods that ravaged the region earlier this week.

Southern Vermont is facing a moderate risk of excessive rainfall, and thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon will last through the night, the National Weather Service said. Much of the already waterlogged state is under a new flood watch.

The rainfall totals for Vermont, New Hampshire and parts of New York could reach 1.5 to 2 inches, the weather service warned. While rainfall totals for Vermont are expected to be lower than they were earlier in the week, the soil is saturated and rivers are still running high, making the region more prone to flooding.

“This may not be over. With rain in the forecast – and nowhere for it to go – we could see waters rise again,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday.

Vermont is still reeling from catastrophic flooding that turned streets into rivers and gushed through buildings, leaving many trapped in their homes and cars.

Streets are seen flooded by recent rainstorms in Montpelier, Vermont. Brian Snyder/Reuters

“We are still in active response mode and have multiple rescues ongoing,” Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said Wednesday. More than 200 people had been rescued since Sunday, she said.

No deaths have been reported in the state due to the flooding, but officials are warning residents to continue to be careful.

“Many disaster-related deaths occur after the acute phase and during the cleanup and recovery,” Morrison said.

Members of the Colchester Technical Rescue team respond to a call in Montpelier, Vermont. John Tully for The Washington Post/Getty Images

“Those returning to their flooded homes should take precautions when entering. Do not turn on your circuit breaker or use any power sources until you’ve had your system checked by a licensed electrician,” she said.

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency visited Vermont to survey the damage and urged residents to be aware of post-flooding dangers.

“It takes just 6 inches of water for someone to be wiped off their feet,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Wednesday.

“And in that water, we see a lot of debris. We see downed power lines. We see things that can cause additional damage.”

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Vermont, authorizing FEMA to move in needed equipment and resources, the White House said Tuesday.

Other states have also sent crews to Vermont to assist with rescues.

Even with all the help, it’s going to take years – if not a decade – for Vermont to recover, Morrison said.