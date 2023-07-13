NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: A Powerball lottery advertisement is displayed at a newsstand on July 12, 2023 in New York City. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $725 million for the next drawing with a cash option for the jackpot at an estimated $366 million. The current jackpot, which is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been growing since mid-April after a $252.6 million prize was won in Ohio. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The Powerball grand prize is growing once again after no winning jackpot tickets were sold for Wednesday’s drawing.

The big prize for the next drawing on Saturday is now an estimated $875 million, according to the lottery’s website, with an estimated $441.9 million lump-sum cash value before tax.

Wednesday’s numbers were 23-35-45-66-67 and the Powerball was 20.

While no tickets had all six numbers drawn, two tickets sold – one in Florida and one in Indiana – matched the first five numbers for a $1 million prize.

There have now been 36 consecutive Powerball drawings without a big winner. The last jackpot won was on April 19 when a winning ticket in Ohio earned $252.6 million.

The record for the largest-ever Powerball prize jackpot is $2.04 billion, which was won in California last November.

And because no winners were drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions, there are now two jackpots that could each award more than half a billion dollars to a winning ticket. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $560 million.