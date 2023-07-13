Lisa Marie Presley’s death caused by bowel obstruction, according to LA coroner

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
Updated 6:50 PM EDT, Thu July 13, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley poses for a portrait during the 2013 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Elvis and Priscilla Presley hold their newborn daughter, Lisa Marie, in February 1968. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee.
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley sits on her mother's lap while enjoying a day with her parents.
Magma Agency/WireImage/Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley takes a picture with her dad in 1973. Her parents separated in 1972 when she was just 4 years old.
Frank Carroll/Sygma/Frank Carroll
Presley attends a benefit for a mental health center in Los Angeles in March 1977. Her father died later that year. She was 9.
Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Presley and her first husband, musician Danny Keough, are seen in 1992 with their second child, Benjamin, and their daughter, Riley Keough. The pair divorced in May 1994.
AP
Presley attends the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards with Michael Jackson. Roughly three weeks after her first divorce, Presley married Jackson in a ceremony that made headlines worldwide.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Presley appears in Michael Jackson's "You Are Not Alone" music video in 1995. Their marriage ended in January 1996.
Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Presley joins Janet Jackson at a New York party to celebrate the release of Jackson's 1997 album, "The Velvet Rope."
Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Presley works in the studio in 2000 on her debut album, "To Whom It May Concern," which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified gold.
Mirek Towski/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Presley is seen with actor Nicolas Cage in 2001. They got married the following year but only stayed married for three months.
J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images
Presley performs in 2003 during a rehearsal in London.
Peter MacDiarmid/Reuters
From left, Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis' 75th birthday in 2010.
Mark Humphrey/AP
Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in the exhibit "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes" at Elvis' Graceland mansion in Memphis in 2012.
Lance Murphey/AP
Presley performs in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 2012.
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images
Presley appears with host Andy Cohen and singer CeeLo Green on a 2013 episode of "Watch What Happens Live."
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Presley and her then-husband Michael Lockwood attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015. Her daughter Riley Keough stars in the film.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
Presley lights candles on the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death at Graceland in 2017.
Karen Pulfer/Reuters
Presley, second from right, arrives for the 2017 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards with her daughter Riley Keough, left, and her twin daughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
From left, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have their handprints made at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in June 2022.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Presley and director Baz Luhrmann promote the film "Elvis" in Los Angeles in December 2022.
Jesse Grant/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Presley attends the Golden Globe Awards in January 2023 to support the film about her late father, "Elvis." She died two days later.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
CNN  — 

A report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner states Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January was caused by a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction.”

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died hours after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest on January 13.

She was 54.

LA County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana had told CNN that emergency responders were dispatched to a call in the 5000 block of Normandy Dr in Agoura Hills, California, at 10:37am local time for a cardiac arrest. Aldana would not confirm the name of the the patient, who could not be identified due to privacy laws, but said the patient was taken to a to a local hospital at 11:17am.

A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff told CNN they assisted fire officials on a medical call this morning, but also would not confirm the patient’s name.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla said in the statement, provided to CNN by a representative at the time. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Lisa Marie’s last public appearance before her death was at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother to support the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” about her late father.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.

