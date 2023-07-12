A person plays Mega millions lottery at a gas station as giant Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow more than $1B combined, in Trona, California, United States on July 11, 2023.
A person plays Mega millions lottery at a gas station as giant Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow more than $1B combined, in Trona, California, United States on July 11, 2023.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
CNN  — 

There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing according to the lottery’s website, prompting another drawing scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The estimated jackpot is up to $560 million, Mega Millions said.

There were at least three ‘Match 5’ winners from Tuesday’s drawing, with one in California, one in South Dakota and one in Wisconsin. The Match 5 winners each won $1 million, the Mega Millions website said.

The Mega Millions jackpot is one of two substantial lottery prizes on offer this week.

A Pick 5 winner from Maryland credited another Pick 5 winner for her $50,000 win in the June 23 midday drawing.
A Pick 5 winner from Maryland credited another Pick 5 winner for her $50,000 win in the June 23 midday drawing.
From Maryland Lottery

A Maryland woman played her lottery numbers for over a year. A simple switch turned her into a $50,000 winner

The next drawing for the Powerball grand prize jackpot, estimated at $725 million, is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET, according to its website.

It’s the seventh largest Powerball jackpot, according to lottery officials. There were no jackpot winners after Monday’s Powerball drawing.

There have now been 35 consecutive Powerball drawings without a big winner.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.