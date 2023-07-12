TOPSHOT - Bahrain - Victorious' Spanish rider Pello Bilbao cycles to the finish line to win the 10th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 167,5 km between Vulcania and Issoire, in the Massif Central highlands in central France, on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Pello Bilbao cycles to the finish line to win the 10th stage of this year's Tour de France.
Anne-Christine Poujulat/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Pello Bilbao claimed an emotional Tour de France stage victory on Tuesday, in memory of his former teammate Gino Mäder, who died as a result of a crash last month.

Bahrain Victorious rider Bilbao said his poignant victory in the 10th stage of the race was in honor of the Swiss rider but said focusing on cycling had been challenging in the aftermath of the tragic incident in Switzerland.

“It’s been hard, when we left the race in Switzerland, the sports directors and us were so affected,” Bilbao, one of the riders who left the Tour de Suisse early after the accident, told reporters.

LEUKERBAD, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 14: Gino Mäder of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the chase group during the 86th Tour de Suisse 2023, Stage 4 a 152.5km stage from Monthey to Leukerbad 1367m / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2023 in Leukerbad, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
LEUKERBAD, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 14: Gino Mäder of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the chase group during the 86th Tour de Suisse 2023, Stage 4 a 152.5km stage from Monthey to Leukerbad 1367m / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2023 in Leukerbad, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Dario Belingheri/Velo/Getty Images

Cyclist Gino Mäder has died aged 26 after Tour de Suisse crash

“We were offered psychological help, but for me, the best was to go home and stay with my family, with my daughter Martina. She gave me some tranquillity because kids don’t understand these situations and it’s easier to forget all the difficult emotions that we were feeling.

“So I started to feel better on the bike and to believe I had good legs and that I needed to do my best for Gino.”

Mäder died aged 26 following a crash on the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse.

He fell into a ravine after a high-speed collision and was found motionless in the water, before being resuscitated and transported to hospital. He later succumbed to his serious injuries.

Inspired by the memory of his friend, Spaniard Bilbao said he was determined for his team to win a stage at this year’s Tour de France.

The 33-year-old seized his opportunity on Tuesday, choosing the right breakaway group to ride with before timing his sprint finish to perfection. His victory also gave Spain its first stage win since 2018, according to Reuters.

Germany’s Georg Zimmermann and Australia’s Ben O’Connor finished second and third respectively.

“I had to win for Gino. I wanted to wait for the biggest moment to win for him. When I crossed the line, it was an incredible explosion of feelings,” Bilbao, who is retiring at the end of the season, told reporters.

“Usually, I’m quite cold blooded, but today, I was very distracted – there was so much at stake.”

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead, but Bilbao’s stage victory saw him move up to fifth place.

After the race, Bilbao’s team tweeted a picture of him on the podium pointing to the sky, with a caption: “For you, Gino!”