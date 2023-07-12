CNN —

Edwin van der Sar, who won the Champions League with Ajax and Manchester United during a glittering 21-year soccer career, remains in intensive care but is “communicative” and “not in life-threatening danger,” his former club Ajax said.

The Dutch club said on Friday that Van der Sar had been taken to hospital following a bleed around the brain.

Ajax provided an update on Tuesday, saying the 52-year-old remains “in the intensive care unit, but is stable.”

“We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop,” the club added.

As well as his two Champions League titles, the former goalkeeper also won four Premier Leagues with Manchester United and four Eredivisie titles with Ajax during an illustrious career.

The 52-year-old, who won 130 caps for the Netherlands, was widely considered one of the world’s best goalkeepers for the majority of his career.

After retiring in 2011, Van der Sar went on to join the board at Ajax before becoming chief executive in 2016. He resigned from the position in May after Ajax finished third in the Dutch first division, missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.