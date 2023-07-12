WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: A member of the right-wing group Oath Keepers stands guard during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on January 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today's rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by President Trump's continued claims of election fraud and a last-ditch effort to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them on January 6. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: A member of the right-wing group Oath Keepers stands guard during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on January 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today's rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by President Trump's continued claims of election fraud and a last-ditch effort to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them on January 6. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images/FILE
CNN  — 

James Beeks, a member of the Oath Keepers and an actor who played Judas in the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” was acquitted Tuesday by a judge of all federal charges he faced related to the January 6, 2021, attack at the US Capitol.

Beeks faced charges for allegedly joining into a conspiracy with several other members of the Oath Keepers to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote on January 6.

He was acquitted after a bench trial before Judge Amit Mehta.

Ray Epps, in the red Trump hat, center, gestures to others as people gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Ray Epps, in the red Trump hat, center, gestures to others as people gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Arizona man targeted by January 6 conspiracy theorists sues Fox News for defamation

According to court documents, Beeks, wearing a Michael Jackson BAD world tour jacket, approached a group of Oath Keepers as they walked to the Capitol and said he was a member of the organization as he had paid for a one-year membership to the group just two weeks before the Capitol attack.

Once inside the building, Beeks allegedly attempted to get through a line of police officers guarding a hallway to the Senate chamber with a group of Oath Keepers.

Before his arrest, federal investigators watched Beeks – who goes by the stage name James T. Justis – at two performances of Jesus Christ Superstar to confirm his identity. They also matched photographs of Beeks’ ear at the Capitol to a singing video he posted on YouTube.