CNN —

With award show nominations comes debate, particularly among people who feel passionate about their favorite television shows.

This year, the Emmy Awards overlooked some major movie stars who brought their talents to the small screen.

Neither Harrison Ford nor Helen Mirren scored nominations for their work as the patriarch and matriarch, respectively, on the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923.”

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. James Minchin/Paramount+

In the case of Ford, he was also shut out for his performance in the comedy “Shrinking,” though his costars Jason Segel and Jessica Williams were nominated.

The Apple+ series itself was also not nominated.

Elizabeth Olsen was beloved as a superhero in “Wandavision,” but her turn as a murderess in the limited series “Love & Death” didn’t score, despite high praise for her performance from viewers.

Legendary comedic actor Steve Martin was not recognized for his work on “Only Murders in the Building,” nor was his costar, singer/actress/producer Selena Gomez. The pair can, however, cheer on their colleague Martin Short, who was nominated for lead actor in a comedy series.

Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in "The Patient." Suzanne Tenner/FX/Hulu

Domhnall Gleeson turned in a much-discussed performance as a serial killer in “The Patient,” but it wasn’t enough to earn him a nomination.

“House of the Dragon” star Emma D’Arcy came strong as Rhaenyra Targaryen, but not strong enough for Television Academy voters who overlooked her.

Likewise, Sarah Goldberg turned in some cold work on the dark comedy “Barry,” but she went unrecognized by Emmy voters.

Crime series “Snowfall” had some devoted viewers, but its final season didn’t result in nominations for either the actors or the series.

The 75th Emmy Awards are currently set to air September 18.