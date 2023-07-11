CNN —

There were no jackpot winners after Monday’s Powerball drawing and the grand prize jumped to an estimated $725 million – the seventh largest Powerball jackpot, according to lottery officials.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday for the massive prize, which has an estimated $366.2 million lump-sum cash value before tax, according to Powerball.

Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13.

But there were still winners after the drawing. Two tickets sold in California and Iowa matched all five white balls, with the California ticket winning a $1 million prize and the Iowa ticket winning $2 million by including the Power Play feature.

There were also 28 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes, according to Powerball.

There have now been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

The last time a lottery player matched all five white balls and the red Powerball was on April 19, when a winning ticket in Ohio earned a grand prize of $252.6 million.

The largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion was won in California on November 7.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The current Mega Millions jackpot winnings are estimated at $480 million, according to its website.

The Mega Millions has a drawing Tuesday at 11 pm ET.