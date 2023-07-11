Carrie Johnson shared an image of herself with her newborn son, Frank, on Instagram on Tuesday.
carrielbjohnson/Instagram
London CNN  — 

Carrie Johnson, wife of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has announced the birth of their third child together.

“Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She shared several pictures of the baby boy, including one of him wrapped up in her arms, and another of him on a bed with his older brother, the couple’s first child, Wilfred.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is joined by his wife Carrie on stage after delivering his keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday October 6, 2021.
Stefan Rousseau/PA/Getty Images

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble,” added Johnson. “Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.”

She thanked the “incredible” NHS maternity team that helped her and said she feels “immense gratitude.”

The pair’s first child was born in April 2020, shortly after Boris Johnson was hospitalized with Covid-19 and while the couple were still engaged. They got married in secret at Westminster Cathedral in London the following year.

Their second child, a girl named Romy, turned one in December last year. Johnson wrote in an Instagram post on her daughter’s birthday, “It’s a privilege and a joy to watch you grow.”

In this image released Sunday May 30, 2021, by Downing Street, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson pose together for a photo in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding on Saturday. Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds are newlyweds, according to an announcement from his Downing Street office saying they were married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London. (Rebecca Fulton/Downing Street via AP)
Rebecca Fulton/Downing Street/AP

She had previously described Romy as her “rainbow baby,” since her birth followed a miscarriage, which Johnson said left her “heartbroken.”

Prior to Romy’s birth, Boris Johnson finally admitted he had six children. At that time, the number referred to his first child with Carrie, four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, and one daughter from an extramarital affair.

The former Conservative party leader resigned as a member of parliament in June, after accusing a House of Commons committee investigating the so-called Partygate scandal of trying to “drive me out.”

The committee republished a report later that month which found he deliberately misled lawmakers over breaches of his own Covid-19 lockdown rules.

CNN’s Eve Brennan contributed to this report.