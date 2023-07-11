CNN —

The student newspaper for Northwestern University said at least three former students of its football program detailed what it described as a pattern of racism from coaches and players.

The Monday report by The Daily Northwestern cited allegations from two former anonymous players and a former Latino offensive lineman who all played for the team in the late 2000s.

“I didn’t feel like I could be anything other than White,” former player Ramon Diaz Jr. said, according to the paper. “We never felt like we could be ourselves. We had to fit in by being White or acting White or laughing at our own people.”

The other anonymous player said, “The racist stuff… the stuff that refers to how Black players are treated, in my mind, that was a form of hazing.”

“All three players also confirmed a hazing tradition called the ‘car wash’ existed and was part of a larger system of hazing on the team,” The Daily Northwestern’s reporting said.

Northwestern University announced Monday it has fired longtime head football coach Pat Fitzgerald. The move comes after allegations of hazing within the Wildcats football program.

Fitzgerald has said previously he was not aware of the alleged hazing.

CNN has reached out to Fitzgerald’s representative for comment.

‘Entirely unacceptable’

Diaz, the former Latino offensive lineman, said the impact of dealing with the culture of Northwestern’s football program has had a long lasting effect on him – he said he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after he left the school and now works as a clinical therapist according to The Daily Northwestern.

“Diaz described several racist remarks players and coaches said to him. One teammate asked him why he didn’t play soccer instead of football,” The Daily Northwestern’s reporting said.

“He said he was also forced to shave ‘Cinco de Mayo’ into his hair during a tradition where freshmen would shave messages on their heads.”

CNN reached out to Northwestern University for a response to the racism allegations reported in the school’s paper.

A spokesperson for the University, Jon Yates, told the student paper said such behavior “would be entirely unacceptable.”

“The alleged ‘racist commentary and behavior toward non-White players’ by Coach Fitzgerald and members of his staff would be entirely unacceptable and inconsistent with our culture and values, if true,” Yates told the school paper.

“As we do with any allegation, we will immediately address the accusations and any findings will be considered.”