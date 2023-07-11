DORAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the 18th hole is seen during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)
Trump National Doral in Florida hosted the LIV Golf team championship in October 2022.
Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The final event of the 2023 LIV Golf season has been switched from Saudi Arabia to Trump National Doral in Florida, organizers announced Monday.

Originally slated to be staged at Jeddah’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club between November 3 and 5, the season-ending team championship – which offers a $50 million prize purse – will now tee off at former US President Donald Trump’s Miami course on October 20 – 22.

LIV Golf Jeddah will now stage the 13th and final tournament of the Saudi-backed tour’s regular season between October 13 and 15 to determine its individual champion.

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 02: A general view of the 9th hole on Day One of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 02, 2023 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah will now host the final individual event of the LIV Golf season.
Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The 12 four-man teams will be seeded for the head-to-head team championship based on their finishing positions in the regular season.

It marks a repeat of the scheduling for the curtain-closing events of LIV Golf’s 2022 season, where Dustin Johnson clinched the individual championship in Jeddah before captaining the 4Aces to victory in the team championship at Trump National Doral.

Team Captain Dustin Johnson, of 4 Aces GC, celebrates his team's victory onstage after the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami golf club in Miami, Florida, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images

Alongside American compatriots Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, Johnson’s cut of the $4 million team prize took his season earnings past the $35 million mark.

The 4Aces top the 2023 standings with four regular season events left to play, while Gooch leads Australia’s Cameron Smith and May’s PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka in the individual rankings.

Two LIV Golf events have been hosted since June’s announcement of a reconciliatory partnership between the breakaway tour, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

On Tuesday, two PGA Tour officials are set to testify before a US Senate panel regarding the proposed merger. It comes after a member of the PGA Tour’s policy board – former AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson – resigned in protest at the deal, the PGA Tour confirmed Monday.