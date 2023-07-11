CNN —

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO should not be considered until Russia’s war in the country ends.

“I honestly believe that it’s important as the leader of the free world and the arsenal of democracy that America continue to provide the Ukrainians what they need to fight and win and repel that unprovoked Russian invasion. But the question of NATO membership – and I spoke about this with (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky – I think should all wait on after the war is won,” Pence told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.”

The position aligns Pence with President Joe Biden, who told CNN in an exclusive interview last week that Moscow’s war in Ukraine needs to end before the alliance can consider adding Kyiv to its ranks. But Pence, who’s running for the GOP presidential nomination, sought to draw a distinction with Biden as well as his predecessor.

Pence criticized Biden’s foreign policy approach and took a crack at former President Donald Trump, telling Collins that the former president’s claim that he could end the war in 24 hours wouldn’t be achievable without major concessions.

“The only way you could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours would be by giving Vladimir Putin what he wants. And that’s the last thing the United States should ever call upon Ukraine to do,” he said.

Despite trying to distinguish his position on Putin from Trump’s, the former vice president defended the Trump administration for staying “firm” against the Russian leader.

Pence, who has become a strong advocate for US support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, is so far the only Republican presidential candidate to visit Ukraine. On a trip to the nation last month, Pence met with Zelensky, telling him, “The United States and the free world continue to stand with you until victory is achieved but then justice is also achieved.”

The former vice president said he “assured” the Ukrainian leader that he’ll “continue to do everything in our power to make sure that we provide the Ukrainian military with the support they need until they repel the Russian invasion and restore the sovereignty of this country.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.