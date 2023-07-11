CNN —

Hugh Jackman is giving movie fans a peek at “Deadpool 3.”

He took to Instagram with a photo of himself in a yellow costume from the comic book series. He says his return as Wolverine doesn’t interfere with “Logan,” the 2017 “X-Men” story that killed him off.

Jackman is alongside co-star Ryan Reynolds in the picture.

Reynolds also posted the picture to his own Instagram story, writing, “Don’t blink.” He added emojis of both their characters in the story.

Reynolds announced Jackman’s his return in a video last September, saying: “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside.”

Deadpool has joined Marvel for the first time after being at Fox.

“Deadpool 3” also stars Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. Jennifer Garner will appear as Elektra.

The movie is set to open in theaters on May 3, 2024.