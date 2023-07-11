Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ to be released in October

CNN —

Britney Spears will debut her memoir “The Woman In Me” on October 24, according to the book’s publisher.

The memoir is being billed as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Referencing a landmark 2021 court hearing where Spears asked a Los Angeles superior court judge to end her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship, Jennifer Bergstrom, senior VP of publisher Gallery Books, said in a statement on Tuesday that “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last,” Bergstrom added.

Spears testified during a June 2021 the she felt her conservatorship was “abusive” and pleaded for it to end, saying, “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough.” The conservatorship was ultimately terminated months later.

“The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others,” a press release for the book reads, adding that Spears’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

Spears shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday also announcing the release date of her book, with text appearing in a video that read, “It’s coming… My story, on my terms, at last.”