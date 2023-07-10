LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10. Mirra Andreeva of Russia in tears in the third set during her loss to Madison Keys of the United States in the Ladies' Singles fourth-round match on Court Two during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 10, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Mirra Andreeva was docked a point during her loss to Madison Keys for throwing her racket.
Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Teenage tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva’s dream Wimbledon run ended in controversial fashion on Monday after the Russian was docked a point for throwing her racket.

Serving at 2-5 down in the third and deciding set, Andreeva slipped as she attempted to retrieve a shot from opponent Madison Keys. The 16-year-old Andreeva lost her footing and, as her arm came down, she threw her racket down on the grass.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia interacts with Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in their Men's Singles fourth round match during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Hubert Hurkacz as their fourth-round match at Wimbledon is suspended as it approaches the curfew.
Shi Tang/Getty Images

Wimbledon curfew: what is it and what does it mean?

Umpire Louise Azemar Engzell deemed the incident severe enough to dock Andreeva a point for “unsportsmanlike conduct” – she had already been warned for throwing her racket in the second set – giving Keys match point, which the American converted to reach the quarterfinals.

“No, it’s the wrong decision,” Andreeva pleaded with Engzell. “Do you understand what you are doing? I didn’t throw the racket, I slid.

“It’s the wrong decision. I didn’t throw the racket, I fell. I slid and then I fell.”

When Andreeva insisted she lost control after sliding, Engzell responded by moving her arm over her head to indicate the Russian had thrown the racket.

After the match had finished, Andreeva left the court without shaking Engzell’s hand. CNN has contacted the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club and the International Tennis Federation seeking comment from Engzell.

Given the minimal force Andreeva used to throw her racket, it certainly seemed a controversial decision, especially considering how finely balanced the score was as the Russian served to stay in the tournament.

“Mirra Andreeva was given a warning and point penalty to go down match point. It looks like she slipped and then intentionally let her racket go in some frustration. Regardless, an umpires job is to understand the match and use discretion. Dumb call,” tweeted Chris Hasek-Watt, host of the “Love Means Nothing” tennis podcast.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Mirra Andreeva speaks to the umpire after throwing her racket to the ground during her Ladies Singles round of 16 match against Madison Keys (USA) during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
Andreeva argues with the umpire after being docked a point against Madison Keys at Wimbledon.
Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

During her third-round match against Coco Gauff at last month’s French Open, Andreeva received a code violation for hitting the ball into the crowd in frustration. Andreeva called it a “really stupid move,” though she likely only avoided disqualification as the ball didn’t hit a spectator.

Keys now advances to the quarterfinals, matching her career-best performance at Wimbledon, where she will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Andreeva was competing in just her second grand slam and for only the seventh time on a grass court. Monday’s defeat came just a day after the teenager had progressed to the second week in London after a brilliant straight-sets win over the 22nd seed, Anastasia Potapova.

Ranked No. 102 in the world, Andreeva had to qualify for Wimbledon, but she is now the youngest player to reach the last 16 since Coco Gauff in 2019.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Madison Keys of United States plays a backhand against Mirra Andreeva in the Women's Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Madison Keys matches her best ever performance at Wimbledon.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andreeva was already the third-youngest player to reach the third round of Wimbledon in the Open Era after Kim Clijsters in 1999 and then Gauff four years ago.

Competing without a flag or national representation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Andreeva has enjoyed a successful year so far, finishing runner-up at the junior Australian Open and reaching the fourth round of the Madrid Open in April, where she eventually lost to world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Her sudden rise this year has caught the attention of Netflix cameras filming the next instalment of the “Break Point” docuseries, which have been following her during Wimbledon.