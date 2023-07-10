CNN —

It is safe to say that Victor Wembanyama has had an eventful start to his new life in the United States.

The 2023 No. 1 draft pick has already been involved in celebrity drama, followed by an incredibly underwhelming NBA Summer League debut.

However, in his second time donning a San Antonio Spurs jersey, Wembanyama delivered a performance that lived up to the immense expectations placed on the French star.

The seven-foot-four-inch prospect delivered a strong double-double in San Antonio’s 85-80 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Wembanyama scored an impressive 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting, to go along with 12 rebounds and three blocks.

This showing was a far cry from the nine points he scored on 15.4% shooting in his Spurs debut against the Charlotte Hornets.

Speaking after the Hornets game, ‘Wemby’ said: “Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight, there’s no better way to start, but I’m trying to learn for the next games. The important [thing] is to be ready for the season.”

On the vast improvement in his second showing, after the Blazers game, the teenager said: “I think personally, it’s normal to get better every game. Two days ago was my first game.

“I wish we could have won,” Wembanyama added. “I think I could have done more to help my team win the game. We got to keep learning.”

In attendance for the Frenchman’s complete performance was the Spurs’ longtime head coach and president, Gregg Popovich.

Coach Pop has just signed a new five-year deal with the Spurs which means the 74-year-old can extend his stay as the winningest coach in NBA history.

Popovich will also be entering the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August following his remarkable achievements in the world of basketball.

Spurs fans will be delighted with the news of Pop’s extension as it gives Wembanyama the chance to play under NBA royalty while he learns his craft in the league.

“He’s not intimidating yet, but I’m sure he’s going to get intimidating when I see him in real life,” Wembanyama said of his new head coach after the draft.

The Spurs’ next Summer League game is against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday where they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against the Blazers.