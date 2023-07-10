CNN —

Sometimes stars aren’t just like us.

In the case of “Barbie” star Michael Cera, he’s a touch old fashioned when it comes to technology.

Cera revealed to People magazine that he wasn’t in the group chat with his fellow stars in the “Barbie” movie, including Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae for one simple reason.

“I don’t have an iPhone myself,” he said. “I have a flip phone.”

That’s right, Cera couldn’t even take a photo of Barbie’s dream house with his throwback phone.

The actor portrays Ken’s friend Allan in the film and said not being in the group chat made sense for his role.

“I still think I wouldn’t belong on [the group chat] anyway, because [my character] Allan is sort of in his own little world,” Cera explained. “Greta [Gerwig, the director]’s gift for me when I arrived was a picture disc of NSYNC’s ‘No Strings Attached,’ which felt like somehow a real guiding light in the backstory of this character.”

It’s not the first time Cera has revealed he’s not technologically advanced when it comes to his phone.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that not having a smartphone “is a conscious choice, because I feel a bit of fear about it honestly like I’d really lose control of my waking life.”

“Right when people started having smartphones, when it was Blackberries, I had lunch with a friend of mine who was my best friend at the time, and he’d just gotten a Blackberry, and for the whole meal he was typing emails, and I was sat there lonely and bored,” Cera said. “So I had an early aversion to them.”

“Barbie” hits theaters on July 21.