Start your week smart: Crimea bridge explosion, cluster munitions, Walmart gunman sentenced

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Updated 9:06 AM EDT, Sun July 9, 2023
exp ukraine crimea bridge explosion bashir 070904ASEG1cnni world_00002006.png
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine defense official appears to claim responsibility for Crimea bridge blast
01:15 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

You may have heard recently about a new social media app called Threads from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Here’s everything you need to know about what some are calling a potential “Twitter killer.”

And here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox

  • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

    The weekend that was

    • Ukraine’s deputy defense minister made what appears to be the clearest admission yet that Ukrainian forces were responsible for an attack last October on the bridge connecting Russia and occupied Crimea. The attack on the Kerch bridge represented a psychological blow for Moscow and a major propaganda victory for Kyiv.
    • President Biden told CNN that it was a “difficult decision” to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions for the first time, but that he was ultimately convinced to send the controversial weapons because Kyiv needs ammunition in its counteroffensive against Russia.
    • The mass shooter who killed 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern US history was sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms by a federal judge.
    • The world is big enough for both the United States and China to thrive, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said as she wrapped up a visit to Beijing aimed at stabilizing the relationship between the world’s two largest economies.
    • Leslie Van Houten, a former Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer, moved another step closer to parole as California’s governor announced that he will no longer challenge her release.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    President Biden, who is in London en route to a NATO summit, is set to meet King Charles III at Windsor Castle, the BBC reports. Biden also will meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The two engagements are to “further strengthen the close relationship between our nations,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

    Tuesday
    NATO leaders begin a hugely symbolic two-day summit in Vilnius, Lithuania — one of the Baltic states once forcibly folded into the Soviet Union. Topics on the agenda include Sweden’s bid to join NATO, which is being held up by Turkey and Hungary. Ukraine is also seeking membership in the alliance, and late last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects allied leaders will agree during the summit on a “package with three elements to bring Ukraine closer to NATO.”

    Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will convene a special legislative session for the sole task of passing abortion restrictions. The governor’s call for lawmakers to return comes weeks after Iowa’s Supreme Court declined to lift a block on the state’s six-week abortion ban, deadlocking in a 3-3 vote on whether to overturn a lower court decision that deemed the 2018 law unconstitutional.

    Wednesday
    A detention hearing is set for the man who was arrested late last month with firearms in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, DC, neighborhood. He is accused of threatening several politicians. The suspect, who had an open warrant for his arrest related to charges stemming from his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, was apprehended a day after claiming on a livestream that he had a detonator. Federal prosecutors said last week they plan to file felony charges against him.

    The latest reading on inflation in the US — the Consumer Price Index for June — is set to be released. In May, the CPI rose at the slowest annual pace﻿ since March 2021, a welcome sign that prices continue to ease.

    Friday
    July 14 is Bastille Day. Vive la France!

    One Thing: GOP primary primer
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper tells us everything we should know about the 2024 Republican presidential candidates a little more than a month before the first primary debate. Listen for more.

    Photos of the week

    Palestinians are surrounded by rubble and the remains of a destroyed vehicle outside a mosque in Jenin, West Bank, on Wednesday, July 5.
    Palestinians are surrounded by rubble and the remains of a destroyed vehicle outside a mosque in Jenin, West Bank, on Wednesday, July 5.
    Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
    Fourth of July fireworks explode above the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/02/us/gallery/fourth-of-july-2023-photos/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the holiday weekend</a>.
    Fourth of July fireworks explode above the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. See more photos from the holiday weekend.
    Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
    Britain's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/08/europe/gallery/king-charles-iii/index.html" target="_blank">King Charles III</a>, second from right, attends a service of thanksgiving that was held at the St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, July 5. Scotland was celebrating the King's recent coronation with a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/05/europe/scotland-marks-coronation-charles-royals-gbr-intl/index.html" target="_blank">day of festivities</a>. With him here, from left, are his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales; his son Prince William; and his wife, Queen Camilla.
    Britain's King Charles III, second from right, attends a service of thanksgiving that was held at the St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, July 5. Scotland was celebrating the King's recent coronation with a day of festivities. With him here, from left, are his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales; his son Prince William; and his wife, Queen Camilla.
    Andrew Milligan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
    Ukrainian soldiers cover their ears during Russian tank shelling in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, July 2.
    Ukrainian soldiers cover their ears during Russian tank shelling in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, July 2.
    Libkos/AP
    Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn near Fort St. John, British Columbia, on Sunday, July 2. Canada is experiencing <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/01/us/canada-wildfire-smoke-us-air-quality/index.html" target="_blank">its worst fire season on record</a>.
    Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn near Fort St. John, British Columbia, on Sunday, July 2. Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record.
    Noah Berger/AP
    People watch as Israeli police work at the site of a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/04/middleeast/tel-aviv-car-ramming-attack-intl/index.html" target="_blank">car-ramming attack</a> in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, July 4. Eight people were injured in the attack. The Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility, saying it was in response to Israel's recent military operation in Jenin, West Bank.
    People watch as Israeli police work at the site of a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, July 4. Eight people were injured in the attack. The Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility, saying it was in response to Israel's recent military operation in Jenin, West Bank.
    Ilia Yefimovich/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
    A foul ball hits the mask of Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor during a Major League Baseball game in Chicago on Saturday, July 1.
    A foul ball hits the mask of Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor during a Major League Baseball game in Chicago on Saturday, July 1.
    Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
    People's shadows are reflected in glass as they visit Mirante do Sesc Avenida Paulista, a lookout in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, July 5.
    People's shadows are reflected in glass as they visit Mirante do Sesc Avenida Paulista, a lookout in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, July 5.
    Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with foreign media at his residence in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday, July 6. He told CNN that <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/06/europe/wagner-chief-prigozhin-russia-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is not in Belarus</a> and it is unclear whether Prigozhin's fighters will move to the country, raising new questions about the purported deal that ended Wagner's armed rebellion last month in Russia. Lukashenko told CNN's Matthew Chance that Prigozhin is now in Russia.
    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with foreign media at his residence in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday, July 6. He told CNN that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is not in Belarus and it is unclear whether Prigozhin's fighters will move to the country, raising new questions about the purported deal that ended Wagner's armed rebellion last month in Russia. Lukashenko told CNN's Matthew Chance that Prigozhin is now in Russia.
    Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images
    Women embrace before a prayer vigil at a church in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 5. A 40-year-old man, Kimbrady Carriker, is facing murder charges in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/06/us/philadelphia-shooting-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">mass shooting that left five people dead</a> in a Philadelphia neighborhood on Monday. He is being held without bail and has not entered a plea.
    Women embrace before a prayer vigil at a church in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 5. A 40-year-old man, Kimbrady Carriker, is facing murder charges in a mass shooting that left five people dead in a Philadelphia neighborhood on Monday. He is being held without bail and has not entered a plea.
    Matt Slocum/AP
    People are covered in red fabric, the color of the San Fermin festival, as they protest animal cruelty in Pamplona, Spain, on Wednesday, July 5. The festival is known for its famous running of the bulls.
    People are covered in red fabric, the color of the San Fermin festival, as they protest animal cruelty in Pamplona, Spain, on Wednesday, July 5. The festival is known for its famous running of the bulls.
    Alvaro Barrientos/AP
    A staff member sets the wig of Grace, a health-care assistant robot, at the booth of the company SingularityNET during the AI for Good global summit in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, July 5. The summit aims to map out the frontiers of artificial intelligence and harness its potential.
    A staff member sets the wig of Grace, a health-care assistant robot, at the booth of the company SingularityNET during the AI for Good global summit in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, July 5. The summit aims to map out the frontiers of artificial intelligence and harness its potential.
    Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
    A girl burns raw coal to make it usable for further sale near a mining site on the outskirts of Dhanbad, India, on Thursday, July 6.
    A girl burns raw coal to make it usable for further sale near a mining site on the outskirts of Dhanbad, India, on Thursday, July 6.
    Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images
    Pake Diskin holds a glass of Guinness beer as Holly the donkey licks it at JJ Devine's Public House, a pub in Kilkerrin, Ireland, on Tuesday, July 4. The pub, which featured in the film "The Banshees of Inisherin," was relocated to the former Mee's Bar in Kilkerrin and is now open for business. A donkey featured prominently in the film.
    Pake Diskin holds a glass of Guinness beer as Holly the donkey licks it at JJ Devine's Public House, a pub in Kilkerrin, Ireland, on Tuesday, July 4. The pub, which featured in the film "The Banshees of Inisherin," was relocated to the former Mee's Bar in Kilkerrin and is now open for business. A donkey featured prominently in the film.
    Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
    A child walks under a spotlight at the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul on Wednesday, July 5.
    A child walks under a spotlight at the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul on Wednesday, July 5.
    Francisco Seco/AP
    Competitive eater Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/04/us/nathans-hot-dog-eating-contest/index.html" target="_blank">which he won for a record 16th time</a> in New York on Tuesday, July 4. He ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
    Competitive eater Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he won for a record 16th time in New York on Tuesday, July 4. He ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
    Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
    Engineer Jason Lyon views Loo Garden, a temporary subterranean garden built in the Thames Tideway Tunnel to represent a future healthier River Thames in London on Thursday, June 29.
    Engineer Jason Lyon views Loo Garden, a temporary subterranean garden built in the Thames Tideway Tunnel to represent a future healthier River Thames in London on Thursday, June 29.
    Toby Melville/Reuters
    Walt Nauta, left, arrives to a Miami courthouse with his lawyer Stanley Woodward on Thursday, July 6. Nauta, an aide to former US President Donald Trump, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/06/politics/walt-nauta-arraignment-florida-trump/index.html" target="_blank">pleaded not guilty</a> Thursday to multiple counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump pleaded not guilty last month.
    Walt Nauta, left, arrives to a Miami courthouse with his lawyer Stanley Woodward on Thursday, July 6. Nauta, an aide to former US President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump pleaded not guilty last month.
    Marco Bello/Reuters
    Children play in the mud during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day, in Bahunbesi, Nepal, on Friday, June 30.
    Children play in the mud during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day, in Bahunbesi, Nepal, on Friday, June 30.
    Niranjan Shrestha/AP
    A girl looks out a window as cyclists race past her during the fifth stage of the Tour de France, between Pau and Laruns in southwestern France, on Wednesday, July 5.
    A girl looks out a window as cyclists race past her during the fifth stage of the Tour de France, between Pau and Laruns in southwestern France, on Wednesday, July 5.
    Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
    Boston's Christian Arroyo, tries to tag Miami's Joey Wendle as he steals second base during a Major League Baseball game in Boston on Thursday, June 29.
    Boston's Christian Arroyo, tries to tag Miami's Joey Wendle as he steals second base during a Major League Baseball game in Boston on Thursday, June 29.
    Steven Senne/AP
    Rapper Cardi B takes part in a Schiaparelli fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, July 3.
    Rapper Cardi B takes part in a Schiaparelli fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, July 3.
    Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
    A person takes a photo of the full moon as it rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, Greece, on Monday, July 3.
    A person takes a photo of the full moon as it rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, Greece, on Monday, July 3.
    Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
    A Just Stop Oil protester is detained by security staff after interrupting a Wimbledon tennis match in London on Wednesday, July 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/05/sport/wimbledon-just-stop-oil-protesters-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The protesters</a> sprinkled orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces on the playing surface.
    A Just Stop Oil protester is detained by security staff after interrupting a Wimbledon tennis match in London on Wednesday, July 5. The protesters sprinkled orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces on the playing surface.
    Hannah Mckay/Reuters
    Brazilian volleyball player Felipe Moreira Roque hits the ball during a Nations League game against the Netherlands on Thursday, July 6.
    Brazilian volleyball player Felipe Moreira Roque hits the ball during a Nations League game against the Netherlands on Thursday, July 6.
    Aaron Favila/AP
    A model presents a creation by Julien Fournié during a fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, July 4.
    A model presents a creation by Julien Fournié during a fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, July 4.
    Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
    Paul Jamrowski, who lost a son and son-in-law to a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, breaks down in tears while speaking to the media on Wednesday, July 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/05/us/el-paso-walmart-shooter-sentencing-wednesday/index.html" target="_blank">The sentencing hearing began this week</a> for the shooter, Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty in February to 90 federal charges, including hate crimes.
    Paul Jamrowski, who lost a son and son-in-law to a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, breaks down in tears while speaking to the media on Wednesday, July 5. The sentencing hearing began this week for the shooter, Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty in February to 90 federal charges, including hate crimes.
    Andrés Leighton/AP
    A cat wears sunglasses and a jacket before taking part in an orange cat competition in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, July 2. More than 70 cats were judged on fur color, health and friendliness.
    A cat wears sunglasses and a jacket before taking part in an orange cat competition in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, July 2. More than 70 cats were judged on fur color, health and friendliness.
    Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
    Tennis legend <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/22/tennis/gallery/roger-federer/index.html" target="_blank">Roger Federer</a> waves to the crowd as he is honored ahead of a Wimbledon match in London on Tuesday, July 4. The eight-time Wimbledon champion, who announced his retirement last year, is standing between his wife, Mirka, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
    Tennis legend Roger Federer waves to the crowd as he is honored ahead of a Wimbledon match in London on Tuesday, July 4. The eight-time Wimbledon champion, who announced his retirement last year, is standing between his wife, Mirka, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
    Alberto Pezzali/AP
    Protesters run from tear-gas canisters during clashes with police in Lyon, France, on Friday, June 30. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/30/world/gallery/france-shooting-protest/index.html" target="_blank">Violent protests erupted across France</a> after the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/29/world/gallery/photos-this-week-june-22-june-29-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 35 photos</a>.
    Protesters run from tear-gas canisters during clashes with police in Lyon, France, on Friday, June 30. Violent protests erupted across France after the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. See last week in 35 photos.
    Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images
    The week in 30 photos

    Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    The CNN Original Series “See It Loud: The History of Black Television premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “See It Loud” celebrates the achievements of Black actors and creators, examining the historical impact Black culture has on all culture. The series takes viewers on a journey from Black television’s origins in sitcoms like “The Jeffersons” and blockbuster dramas like “Roots,” explores the emerging opportunities for Black voices in sci-fi and horror, and examines the impact of the reality TV genre on Black culture.

    Be sure to take CNN’s special edition quiz: How well do you know Black sitcoms?

    In theaters
    If it’s summer, it’s time for another Tom Cruise blockbuster. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” parachutes into theaters on Friday. The latest installment of this multibillion-dollar franchise featuring Cruise as superspy Ethan Hunt leans into 21st-century anxieties with its villain. Dubbed The Entity, this faceless, stateless antagonist is artificial intelligence capable of infiltrating the world’s digital networks to chaotic ends. Sharing the action are co-stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales. Part Two is slated for release in June 2024.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance
    Officials from golf’s PGA Tour will appear on Tuesday before a Senate subcommittee investigating its proposed partnership with LIV Golf, which is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Last month, two Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the Treasury Department requesting that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States examine the national security risks of the proposed golf tour tie-up.

    Major League Baseball’s All-Star game is set for Tuesday in Seattle, but one of the game’s biggest stars is not expected to take the mound. Shohei Ohtani, who had been voted as a rare two-way All-Star due to his remarkable proficiency at both pitching and hitting, said last week that he’s dealing with a finger blister and is unlikely to pitch. Ohtani was in line to start the game for the American League.

    US Women’s National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe, a two-time Women’s World Cup winner, announced she will retire at the end of this season.

    And it’s a big week at Wimbledon, with the women’s and men’s singles semifinals set for Thursday and Friday, respectively, and the women’s final on Saturday. The men’s final will be one week from today.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 30% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    ‘La Marseillaise’
    In honor of Bastille Day on Friday, we present the national anthem of France. Stick with this one to the very end for a special treat that’s truly out of this world. (Click here to view)

    Related