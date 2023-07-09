CNN —

It was a double helping of Taylors on Friday night, when superstar Taylor Swift welcomed her ex, Twilight heartthrob Taylor Lautner, on stage at her “Eras” tour stop in Kansas City.

The occasion was to debut the new music video for “I Can See You,” one of the songs “from the vault” (meaning, previously unreleased) off of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” Swift’s re-recorded issue of her 2010 third studio album, which dropped on Friday.

Countless social media users captured the moment Lautner started doing backflips on stage in Missouri, as Swift warmly welcomed him.

Swift marked the moment on her social media, as well. She introduced the music video to fans on her verified Instagram and shouted out Lautner as “incredible,” noting he “didn’t have a stunt double” in the music video.

She also tagged Lautner’s wife, Tay Lautner (previously Taylor Dome), thanking her “for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors.”

Swift and Lautner both shared a hilarious photo of all three Taylors pointing at each other, inspired by the iconic comic book image – which has become a notable meme – showing a trio of Spider-Men.

The “I Can See You” music video stars Lautner, along with Presley Cash and “Bullet Train” actor Joey King – who were also present on stage Friday night – in a bank heist-inspired storyline directed by Swift.

Judging from the response of the audience in Kansas City on Friday, and the already enthusiastic reception to the new music video, it’s fair to say that Swifties are definitively Team Jacob.