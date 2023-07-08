CNN —

New York police are investigating a string of shootings in Queens that left at least three people injured Saturday morning, authorities say.

Three people were shot at different locations within a 2-mile radius in Jamaica, a neighborhood in the Queens borough, a New York Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

The shootings started at around 11:30 a.m. ET and the three separate incidents took place within 20 minutes of each other, police said.

Police said all three victims were men.

Authorities did not release any information about a suspect but are holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. ET about the shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.