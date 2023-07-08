A potential Powerball winner in Saturday's game will have the choice of taking a $310.6 million lump-sum payment or getting the full $615 million prize over 30 years.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The winning numbers have been drawn for the massive Powerball jackpot Saturday and one lucky person could nab $615 million – the 10th largest Powerball prize in history.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18 is the Powerball.

Saturday’s jackpot has a $310.6 million lump-sum cash value, according to a Powerball news release.

The winner could choose between the annuitized $615 million prize over 30 years or to take the lump-sum payment. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a big winner, and the prize has soared from an estimated $590 million on Friday.

Blank Powerball slips are displayed at Kavanagh Liquors in San Lorenzo, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing grows to $615 million -- the 10th largest prize in history

“The decision to raise the jackpot was the result of strong ticket sales and an increase in the interest rates used to fund the annuitized prize,” a spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association, which helps run the Powerball, told CNN in an email.

The last time a lottery player matched all five white balls and the red Powerball was on April 19, when a winning ticket in Ohio earned a grand prize of $252.6 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers Wednesday – white balls 17, 24, 48, 62, 68 and red Powerball 23. However, three tickets sold in Florida, New York and Ohio matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Nationwide, Wednesday’s drawing produced over 864,000 winning tickets for lower-tier prizes worth a combined total of $9 million.

“If no one wins the jackpot Saturday night, we are projecting an estimated jackpot of $650 million for Monday’s drawing,” a Multi-State Lottery Association spokesperson said.

The largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion was won in California on November 7, 2022.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot is also approaching half a billion dollars, making it the 14th largest prize in Mega Millions history. Players will have a chance to claim the $480 million jackpot during Tuesday’s drawing.