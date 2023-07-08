CNN —

Edwin van der Sar, who won the Champions League with Ajax and Manchester United during a glittering 21-year soccer career, is in intensive care following bleeding around his brain, Ajax said in a statement.

The Dutch club described Van der Sar’s condition as “stable but still concerning” on Saturday and said it was sharing the news on behalf of his wife, Annemarie.

“The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support,” the statement read.

Manchester United wrote on social media: “Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin.”

As well as his two Champions League titles, the former goalkeeper also won four Premier League titles with Manchester United and four Eredivisie titles with Ajax during an illustrious career.

The 52-year-old, who won 130 caps for the Netherlands, was widely considered one of the world’s best goalkeepers for the majority of his career.

After retiring in 2011, Van der Sar went on to join the board at Ajax before becoming chief executive in 2016. He resigned from the position in May after Ajax finished third in the Dutch first division, missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

Ajax said Van der Sar “will remain in intensive care for the time being.”