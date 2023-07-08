CNN —

As Swifties and others rejoice at the release of Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a reissue of the star’s third studio album from 2010, one previously unreleased track has some scratching their heads.

“When Emma Falls in Love,” one of the “from the vault” songs in the album rerelease, is gaining traction online as being about Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone, a known friend of Swift’s from the time “Speak Now” was initially written, around 2008-2010.

Several clues have been pointed out by eagle-eyed Swifties, including the fact one lyric, “Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain,” might be a nod to Stone’s biggest hit film of the era, “Easy A,” in which she famously rocks out to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

The movie was released the same year as the original “Speak Now,” in 2010, and Swift even attended the “Easy A” premiere to show support for her friend Stone.

Emma Stone (left) and Taylor Swift seen at the premiere of "Easy A" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2010 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

Other slightly more vague clues come with a lyric referencing how Emma in the song “calls up her mom” to talk about her love life. Stone notably has taken her mother Krista to various awards shows and public events, per Entertainment Weekly. And the line “Well, she’s so New York when she’s in L.A.​​” could also be a reference to Stone, who was known to live in Los Angeles around the same time but was seen with Swift in New York City on a number of occasions.

Whatever the case may be, all the signs point to “When Emma Falls in Love” indeed being about Stone, as this wouldn’t be the first time Swift has made a sly reference to a real life person in her life (yes, we’re thinking of you, “Dear John” Mayer).