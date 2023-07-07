CNN —

Pennsylvania authorities are searching for a “dangerous” inmate with survivalist skills who they say escaped Warren County Prison by elevating himself on exercise equipment and exiting the jail yard through a metal gated roof, a county spokesperson said Friday during a news conference.

Police in the city of Warren said in social media posts that on Friday officials discovered inmate Michael Charles Burham – who was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation – had escaped.

Warren Police said Burham “was also associated with the prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple while trying to escape capture.”

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” according to police.

Burham was last seen wearing an orange and white striped jump suit, a denim jacket and crocs shoes, Warren Police said.

In addition to searching on foot and with K-9 units, law enforcement are also using all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain vehicles, drones and an aircraft, Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter said.

Warren is in northern Pennsylvania about 18 miles from Jamestown, New York. It is just outside of the Allegheny National Forest.

“We have no indication that he’s being assisted by anyone at this point, but he is familiar [with] the area and … he is a survivalist and has survivalist skills,” Stelter said.

The Warren Police Department released images showing Michael Charles Burham's tattoos. Warren Police Department

“Right now, I believe that all of the resources are being concentrated on recapture and keeping the public safe,” Stelter said. “We do not want people engaging with him in any way.”

Federal state and local authorities, including police in Jamestown, New York, are working to apprehend the escaped inmate, Warren Police said.

CNN has reached out to various authorities for comment.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting in the search, but deferred to the City of Warren Police Facebook post as the city police department is the lead agency.

New York State Police deferred to Pennsylvania authorities, but did say they were working with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office to assist the investigation.

When reached by phone a representative from Warren County Prison declined to comment.