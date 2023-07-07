CNN —

A former Afghan interpreter who immigrated with his family to America in 2021 was shot and killed early Monday in Washington, DC, while on an extra shift as a Lyft driver, and police now are searching for suspects, authorities and a charity said.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, was found with a gunshot wound just after midnight Monday in his vehicle by officers responding to reports of an unconscious person, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Ahmad Yar, an interpreter who served alongside US Army Special Forces in Afghanistan for a decade before the Taliban takeover, had been working an extra rideshare shift when he was slain, according to a verified GoFundMe page.

Four people ran away from the scene shortly after he was shot, video released by police shows. No suspects have been named.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest, the release said.

Ahmad Yar brought his family to the US in 2021 after the Afghan government collapsed, the crowdfunding site says. He was the sole provider of his wife and four children, ages 15 months to 13 years, it says, and lived in Alexandria, Virginia, police said.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy,” a Lyft spokesperson told CNN in a statement. “We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

CNN has reached out to US Army Special Forces for comment.