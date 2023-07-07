Police in Baltimore, Maryland, United States on July 2, 2023 are on the scene of a mass shooting incident. At around 12:30 AM Eastern Time, Sunday in the 800 block of Gretna Court in the Southern District, a shooting took place. 30 victims are from this shooting. Two people are deceased and three people are in critical condition. The rest who are victims vary in condition.
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Baltimore block party shooting over the weekend that claimed two lives.

Detectives believe the male teen “was involved in the mass shooting,” a news release from the Baltimore Police Department stated, without further elaborating on the alleged involvement.

Residents watch as Baltimore Police investigate the site of a mass shooting in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood on July 2, 2023.
He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in a vehicle, police said.

Three of the 28 mostly teen victims remain at local hospitals in fair condition, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

