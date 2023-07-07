CNN —

A woman was arrested outside Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home on July 3, just one month after an Indiana man was charged with stalking and harassing the star and allegedly sending her threatening messages.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said police were dispatched to the front of the home to investigate reports of a trespasser outside the gates.

The woman had been previously warned to stay away from the property, Gingerella said.

Police did not confirm the Westerly home belonged to Swift, but the company listed on property records has the same mailing address as Swift’s management company in Nashville.

According to court records, the woman will be arraigned on July 14.

CNN has reached out to reps for Taylor Swift but has not yet heard back.

The incident comes after Mitchell Taebel, 36, was booked into the LaPorte County Jail in Indiana on June 2 on charges of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment, according to jail records.

Taebel has been accused of sending threatening messages from March to May of this year to Swift, her team and management.

According to an affidavit from LaPorte Superior Court, Taebel sent a voice message to Swift through Instagram on March 29 saying “he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate.”

The affidavit also said that on May 5, Taebel traveled to Swift’s home in Nashville and was escorted away from the property by security.

He then went to Nissan Stadium, where Swift was performing that night, despite being placed on a security threat/concern list so he wouldn’t be able to purchase any ticket for the show.