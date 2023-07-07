Shan Sum is a 12-story private columbarium. Its name means "benevolent heart."
Noemi Cassanelli/CNN
The fan-shaped building stands in sharp contrast to other buildings in the industrial district of Kwai Chung in Hong Kong.
Noemi Cassanelli/CNN
The building has space for 23,000 niches, where people's urns are stored.
Noemi Cassanelli/CNN
Curved balconies with pocket gardens are designed to mimic the hillside cemeteries which the city is running out of space for.
Noemi Cassanelli/CNN
Some of the niches are designed to appeal to secular customers. These ones feature gold coin shapes meant to signify prosperity in the afterlife.
Noemi Cassanelli/CNN
Families can choose a solo urn space or a family niche that can hold up to eight urns.
Noemi Cassanelli/CNN
Shan Sum has a mobile app to help families book a time slot to bring offerings for their ancestors.
Noemi Cassanelli/CNN