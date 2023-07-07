Shan Sum is a 12-story private columbarium. Its name means "benevolent heart." Noemi Cassanelli/CNN The fan-shaped building stands in sharp contrast to other buildings in the industrial district of Kwai Chung in Hong Kong. Noemi Cassanelli/CNN The building has space for 23,000 niches, where people's urns are stored. Noemi Cassanelli/CNN Curved balconies with pocket gardens are designed to mimic the hillside cemeteries which the city is running out of space for. Noemi Cassanelli/CNN Some of the niches are designed to appeal to secular customers. These ones feature gold coin shapes meant to signify prosperity in the afterlife. Noemi Cassanelli/CNN Families can choose a solo urn space or a family niche that can hold up to eight urns. Noemi Cassanelli/CNN Shan Sum has a mobile app to help families book a time slot to bring offerings for their ancestors. Noemi Cassanelli/CNN Prev Next