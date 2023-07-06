CNN —

OceanGate – the owner of the Titan submersible that imploded during a voyage to the Titanic, killing five – says it has suspended its exploration and commercial operations, according to its website.

“OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations,” the top of the company’s official website says.

The website still features highlight reels of equipment and expeditions, and descriptions of expedition offerings, including to tour the Titanic wreckage.

CNN is reaching out to OceanGate for more information.

Its CEO, Stockton Rush, was among those who perished when the Titan submersible imploded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.