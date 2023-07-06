MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 04: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on June 04, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Vinícius Jr. was targeted by racist abuse during matches last season while playing for Real Madrid.
Reuters  — 

The Rio de Janeiro government named an anti-racism law after Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. on Wednesday which will see sporting events stopped or suspended in the event of racist conduct.

Brazil forward Vinícius was racially abused by fans when Madrid played Valencia in May, the 10th such incident involving the 22-year-old that LaLiga has reported to prosecutors that season.

Local media said the law was inspired by the player’s response to the incident at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium, where the game was paused for several minutes while the player pointed at those racially abusing him in the stands.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
The ‘Vini Jr law,’ unanimously approved by the Rio government in June, includes protocol on how to process complaints of racism and mandatory educational campaigns.

“Today is a very special day and I hope my family is very proud,” said Vinícius during a ceremony at the Maracanã Stadium, where he made his senior debut for Flamengo in 2017.

“I am very young and I didn’t expect that I would be receiving this tribute.”

Vinícius also received awards from Rio’s legislative assembly and city council and his footprints were added to the stadium’s Walk of Fame beside those of Brazilian greats such as Pelé, Garrincha and Ronaldo Nazário.

“Sometimes, I wonder if I deserve so much,” he said. “I didn’t expect so many awards and to receive all this affection at the Maracanã, where I attended and played so many Flamengo matches.”

Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary for Sports Rafael Picciani said it was an honor to pay tribute to “an idol of Brazilian football, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro.”

“In addition to all his football career achievements, Vinícius has also become a symbol of the fight against racism.”