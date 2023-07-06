CNN —

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign raised $20 million during the second fundraising quarter, the campaign announced Thursday.

DeSantis launched his bid for the White House in late May, meaning his campaign raised the funds over a span of six weeks.

The announcement by the DeSantis campaign comes as former President Donald Trump’s team announced Wednesday it brought in $35 million during the second quarter, which was split between the presidential campaign and the former president’s leadership PAC.

DeSantis’ campaign touted its fundraising as “the largest first-quarter filing from any non-incumbent Republican candidate in more than a decade.”

Most of DeSantis’ rivals have yet to announce their second quarter fundraising.

More details will be available about DeSantis’ fundraising – how much is available for his primary campaign versus a potential general election campaign, his cash on hand, and his burn rate – when his campaign files a complete report with the Federal Election Commission on July 15.