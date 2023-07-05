CNN —

Three people are dead and at least six are injured following a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday, according to information provided to CNN affiliate KSLA by Shreveport officials.

It was difficult to get to the victims due to the amount of vehicles at the scene, according to information from police released to KSLA.

“Getting here and getting EMS here was a difficult thing. A lot of us had to park our cars and take off running because there were so many cars on the side of the street,” Shreveport police Lt. Van Wray told KSLA.

The gathering “was a block party that is held every year on the Fourth of July,” Shreveport District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told KSLA.

“This should not happen. Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community,” Taylor said. “It is trauma for those individuals that only wanted to have a very good time on this holiday.”

CNN has reached out to Shreveport police about the shooting but have not received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.