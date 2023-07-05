Anti-monarchy protesters gather near St Giles' Cathedral ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023. Scotland on Wednesday will mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
London CNN  — 

Scotland is celebrating the recent coronation of British monarch King Charles III with a day of festivities in the nation’s capital, Edinburgh, Wednesday. A service of thanksgiving, which sees the monarch presented with the Scottish crown jewels, is underway in St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Known as the “Honours of Scotland,” the Scottish regalia are Britain’s oldest crown jewels. Parts of the Honours date back to around the early 16th century. The sword, however, is a recent commission. “The Elizabeth Sword” – named after the late Queen Elizabeth II – will be the new sword of state, replacing a sword given to James IV by Pope Julius in 1507, due to its fragility, according to the Scottish government.

King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on July 5, 2023.
King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on July 5, 2023.
Jane Barlow/Reuters

The service was preceded by a people’s procession and a royal procession to the cathedral and will be followed by a gun salute.

The people’s procession, which featured 100 individuals representing Scottish life, was escorted by the Royal Regiment of Scotland, its Shetland pony mascot Corporal Cruachan IV, Police Scotland, and music by cadet musicians from the Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and the Cadet Military Band. Shouts of “Not my King” could be heard from nearby protestors.

Protesters massed on the Royal Mile ahead of the service of thanksgiving.
Protesters massed on the Royal Mile ahead of the service of thanksgiving.
Danny Lawson/Getty Images

Accompanied by Queen Camilla, Charles arrived at the cathedral in the royal procession in the state Bentley. Prince William and Catherine, known in Scotland as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, were in the royal Rolls-Royce.

The Honours made their own separate journey to St. Giles’ from Edinburgh Castle for the service, accompanied by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers and an honor guard of Armed Forces personnel. More than 800 members of the Armed Forces are said to be directly involved in Wednesday’s events.

The celebrations come amid Charles’ first annual Holyrood Week – or Royal Week – which sees the monarch travel across Scotland to celebrate its culture, achievement and community.

The Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and the Cadet Military Band proceed down Edinburgh's Royal Mile on July 5, 2023.
The Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and the Cadet Military Band proceed down Edinburgh's Royal Mile on July 5, 2023.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation,” the country’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, said ahead of the festivities.

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.