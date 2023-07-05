The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card made quite a splash when it launched in 2021. This was Capital One’s first foray into the premium travel credit card space, boasting an impressive array statement credits and travel perks for a $395 annual fee. And while $395 is low compared to other cards in this category, the card offers tremendous value for savvy travelers through elite status upgrades to a generous travel credit and hotel perk. Whether you’re considering getting this card or already have it tucked away in your wallet, here are 12 Capital One Venture X benefits that can elevate your travel experience. 1. Earn the welcome bonus The first thing you’ll want to do when you get a Capital One Venture X is to work on completing the minimum spending requirement. The card offers a generous 75,000-mile welcome bonus, but you have to spend $4,000 in the first three months of card membership to earn it. An easy way to do this without breaking the bank is by setting up autopay for all your recurring bills. Use the card to pay your monthly utilities, internet, cell phone and insurance bills. You can even pre-pay some of these bills for several months, though we only recommend doing this if you have the means to pay your card’s balance in full. Using the card for everyday purchases can also add up: At the grocery store, gas pump and everywhere in between. In fact, the Capital One Venture X is arguably the best card for everyday purchases, since it earns 2 miles on every dollar spent. If you have some upcoming travel expenses, consider charging them to this card. You’ll knock out the $4,000 spending requirement faster and earn up to 10 miles per dollar spent when booking travel through Capital One Travel. 2. Use the card for autopay on your cell phone bill While you’re moving monthly bills to your Capital One Venture X card, don’t forget your cell phone bill. The card incudes to $800 in cell phone protection if your phone is damaged or stolen. You can file up to two claims every 12 months and must pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Venture X in order to be eligible for this benefit. Just note that you’ll need to pay a $50 deductible, which is a small price compared to the cost of a new smartphone. 3. Add an authorized user Adding an authorized user is a great way to complete your minimum spending requirement faster. By adding a spouse or significant other to your card, you’ll not only knock out the spend faster, but you can also track your combined expenses easily. There’s no fee for adding authorized users; doing so comes with extraordinary perks. Capital One Venture X authorized users get their own Priority Pass airport lounge membership, access to Capital One Lounges and Hertz President’s Circle status. Considering all this is offered at no additional cost, it’s worth doing right out of the gate. 4. Apply for Global Entry The Capital One Venture X card offers a $100 application fee credit towards Global Entry or TSA Precheck. Considering Global Entry includes TSA Precheck membership, it’s absolutely worth applying for. If you’re traveling during peak summer or holiday travel times, you’ll may notice absurdly long lines when going through security or passport control. Both can be expedited if you have Global Entry. The application fee is just $100 and membership lasts for five years. The Capital One Venture X’s credit renews every five years too, so you’ll want to take advantage of it as soon as you get your card. Simply use the card to pay your Global Entry or TSA Precheck application fee and you’ll get a credit within 1-2 billing cycles. 5. Sign up for Priority Pass Select The Capital One Venture X comes with Priority Pass Select membership, which gets you (and up to two guests) access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. With airports experiencing high volume traffic, lounges can provide a (relatively) quiet oasis to escape the chaos. Plus, you can enjoy snacks and drinks that would otherwise cost a pretty penny in the terminal. Priority Pass membership ranges from $99-$469 (excluding guest access). So, it’s worth the effort of taking a few minutes to claim your membership and download the Priority Pass app. This way, you’ll always have lounge access during your travels. 6. Claim Hertz President’s Circle status Hertz Persident’s Circle status typically requires 15 rentals or $3,000 spent in a year but as a Capital One Venture X card holder, you can claim an upgrade to this level right out of the gate. President’s Circle status comes with guaranteed upgrades, 50% more points per dollar spent on rentals, free additional drivers, access to a dedicated Hertz Rewards line and a wider selection of vehicles at Ultimate Choice lots. Having President’s Circle status can give you access to a better vehicle and overall rental experience. Regardless of whether you’re a Hertz regular or not, you should claim your Hertz President’s Circle status when you get your Capital One Venture X card. 7. Download the Capital One shopping app Nearly everyone shops online these days – it’s easy, convenient and sometimes cheaper. One way to save money online is by clicking through shopping portals. Capital One has a shopping portal that makes it easy to save extra cash when shopping online. All you have to do is download the mobile app or browser extension and you’ll automatically earn cash back rewards on select purchases. Capital One partners with popular retailers like Reebok, Bloomingdale’s, GameStop and more. You can even save on travel bookings with IHG Hotels, Booking.com and Hilton. Anyone can use Capital One shopping, but if you’re going to get a Capital One Venture X card, you should definitely take advantage of it. At the very least, you should compare the cash-back rates to other portals to ensure you’re getting the best deal. 8. Plan to redeem your $300 travel credit The Capital One Venture X comes with an annual $300 travel credit valid on Capital One Travel site bookings. You can book virtually any type of travel on this site, including flights, hotels and rental cars. The credit wipes out most of the $395 annual fee, so you definitely want to use it every year. If you like to plan your travels ahead of time, head to the Capital One Travel site and see if the rates are similar to booking directly. The sooner you can utilize your $300 travel credit, the better. The last thing you want is to wait until the end of the year and waste it on a staycation just to put it to use. You want the credit to save you money on travel, so it’s best to plan how you’re going to use it as soon as you get your card. 9. Claim your PRIOR subscription PRIOR is a travel club focused on creating unique itineraries for adventure travelers. Membership is priced at $149 and includes access to comprehensive destination guides, weekly newsletters and exclusive trips organized by PRIOR. You can even book these trips through the Capital One Entertainment portal to redeem miles towards your purchase. As a Capital One Venture X card holder, you can claim a free PRIOR subscription by navigating to your accounts benefit tab. 10. Claim your Cultivist membership Capital One Venture X card holders get complimentary six-month membership to The Cultivist, a membership service granting access to premier museums worldwide. Valued at $240, this membership includes complimentary admission for the cardholder and up to one additional guest. Participating museums include The Met in New York, San Francisco’s Legion of Honor and the Royal Academy of Arts in London. 11. Join Gravity Haus As a Capital One Venture X card holder, you’ll receive a $300 discount on an annual Gravity Haus membership every 12 months. Gravity Haus is a social club for outdoorsy types. It has three membership tiers ranging from $140-$220 per month, plus a 10% discount on annual memberships paid upfront. The $300 discount applies to any membership tier. In exchange for the fee, Gravity Haus members get access to discounted hotel accommodations, mountainside co-working space, fitness programs and curated experiences. If you were considering a Gravity Haus membership, then be sure to claim your $300 discount here. 12. Refer a friend for bonus miles When you love a credit card, you often tell your friends and family members about it. Capital One rewards you for doing it, with up to 25,000 bous miles per approved referral. Simply head to the referral page, login with your Capital One account credentials and copy the referral link. Send it to your friends and family – when they apply with your link, you’ll earn 20,000 miles per approval. You can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles every year – that’s worth at least $1,000 in travel rewards. Referring friends is a great way to keep earning miles beyond the welcome bonus and partially offset the card’s annual fee. Bottom line While the Capital One Venture X card’s $395 annual fee is high, the card can offer tremendous value for those who maximize its various benefits. Most of these benefits aren’t automatic, so you’ll need to enroll on your own. By understanding what's available to you, you can offset the card's annual fee and enjoy a better travel experience.