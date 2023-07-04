A woman in Massachusetts who had been missing for a week was found Monday stuck in the mud at a state park, police said.
Emma Tetewsky went missing sometime around noon on June 26 and was known to visit Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon, Stoughton police said in a news release.
On Monday, Tetewsky was found in nearby Borderland State Park, about 30 miles south of Boston, by hikers that couldn’t get to her on foot so they called authorities for help, according to police.
“Utilizing ATV’s, Easton PD undertook rescue efforts to reach Emma and free her as she was stuck in the mud for several days,” police said. “We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely.”
Tetewsky was conscious and alert, police said, and she was taken to a local hospital for observation.