Eight people have been shot in a southwest neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said Monday evening.

A person is in custody and a weapon has been recovered, police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN.

Six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told CNN.

Philadelphia police have not provided details about the conditions of those hospitalized.

The shooting happened on the 5700 block of Warrington Avenue in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, police said.

