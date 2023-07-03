CNN —

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of Wimbledon on the eve of this year’s tournament after failing to recover from a wrist injury.

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again,” the 28-year-old Australian, who reached last year’s final before being beaten by Novak Djokovic, said in a message on his Instagram stories Sunday.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

Kyrgios is yet to play in a grand slam this year after injuries forced him to miss both the Australian Open and French Open.

He missed Roland Garros after injuring his foot during an incident where his car was stolen, according to his agent.

The world No.33 was due to face Belgium’s David Goffin in the first round at Wimbledon and had planned to play in the doubles tournament alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinaki.

Wimbledon responded to the news by wishing Kyrgios a “swift recovery.”

“Hope to see you back on our courts next year,” the tournament tweeted.

Wimbledon begins on Monday and runs until July 16. Novak Djokovic is once again favourite to win the men’s tournament where he can equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s titles.