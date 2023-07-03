Israeli forces launched what a military source said is its largest military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin in more than 20 years, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 50 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces said it launched an "extensive counterterrorism effort in the area of the city of Jenin and the Jenin Camp," striking "terrorist infrastructure," in a statement posted to Telegram in the early hours of Monday, July 3.

The raid comes less than two weeks after an Israeli military raid on Jenin erupted into a massive firefight, leaving at least five Palestinians dead and dozens wounded. Eight Israeli troops were injured in that operation and successfully evacuated, according to the IDF.