Israeli forces launched what a military source said is its largest military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin in more than 20 years, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 50 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces said it launched an "extensive counterterrorism effort in the area of the city of Jenin and the Jenin Camp," striking "terrorist infrastructure," in a statement posted to Telegram in the early hours of Monday, July 3.

The raid comes less than two weeks after an Israeli military raid on Jenin erupted into a massive firefight, leaving at least five Palestinians dead and dozens wounded. Eight Israeli troops were injured in that operation and successfully evacuated, according to the IDF.

An injured Palestinian is carried into a hospital Monday in Jenin.
An injured Palestinian is carried into a hospital Monday in Jenin.
Nasser Nasser/AP
Palestinian militants take up position during a confrontation with Israeli forces in Jenin on Monday.
Palestinian militants take up position during a confrontation with Israeli forces in Jenin on Monday.
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
Aerial vehicles fly during the Israeli military operation in Jenin on Monday.
Aerial vehicles fly during the Israeli military operation in Jenin on Monday.
Raneen Sawafta/Reuters
Palestinians run for cover during the Israeli military operation in Jenin.
Palestinians run for cover during the Israeli military operation in Jenin.
Raneen Sawafta/Reuters
A Palestinian man looks out the window Monday as smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike in Jenin.
A Palestinian man looks out the window Monday as smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike in Jenin.
Jaafar Ashitiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
Wounded people are transferred to the hospital in Jenin on Sunday.
Wounded people are transferred to the hospital in Jenin on Sunday.
Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A convoy of Israeli army vehicles is seen during the Israeli raid in Jenin on Monday.
A convoy of Israeli army vehicles is seen during the Israeli raid in Jenin on Monday.
Majdi Mohammed/AP
Palestinian women react Monday during the Israeli military operation in Jenin.
Palestinian women react Monday during the Israeli military operation in Jenin.
Raneen Sawafta/Reuters
Tires burn in the Jenin refugee camp during an Israeli military raid on Monday.
Tires burn in the Jenin refugee camp during an Israeli military raid on Monday.
Nasser Nasser/AP
Israeli military carry a wounded person to a helicopter during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp on Monday.
Israeli military carry a wounded person to a helicopter during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp on Monday.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Palestinians wait outside a hospital in Jenin while paramedics transport injured people on Monday.
Palestinians wait outside a hospital in Jenin while paramedics transport injured people on Monday.
Ayman Nobani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
Palestinians walk on the damaged streets of Jenin.
Palestinians walk on the damaged streets of Jenin.
Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images