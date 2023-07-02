CNN —

At least one person is dead Sunday after a single-engine plane crashed at a resort in the coastal city of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, authorities say.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash about 11 a.m. local time, North Myrtle Beach Police officer Pat Wilkinson said in a statement to CNN.

One person on the plane died and another, a female, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Wilkinson said.

Crews found the plane engulfed in flames after it crashed in a wooded area near a road in Myrtle Beach Barefoot Resort, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

Four people were on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The Piper PA-32R-300 aircraft had left the Grand Strand Airport before crashing two miles northwest of the airport, the NTSB said.

An NTSB investigator is expected arrive at the crash later Sunday to start documenting the scene.