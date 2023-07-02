CNN —

At least seven people were wounded in a shooting at a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub overnight, Wichita Police said early Sunday morning.

No one has been pronounced dead as a result of the shooting, the agency said in a tweet. But at least two additional “trauma victims” were injured when they were trampled as people fled the venue, according to a police spokesperson.

The shooting, which occurred at a club in the 200 block of North Washington Street, remains under investigation. One person has been detained for questioning, but no suspect has been identified at this time, said police.